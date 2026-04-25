Ferrari vs Lamborghini in the ultimate drag race | Video

Carwow has put together one of the most tempting drag races in recent memory, lining up four versions of the Lamborghini Huracán against three Ferraris that, by era and positioning, stand as their most natural rivals. The result is an all-Italian showdown that spans three different generations of supercars, from pure naturally aspirated power to turbocharging and then to high-performance hybrid technology.

Ferrari and Lamborghini go head to head in a drag race packed with V10s, turbos, and hybrids

The format follows the channel’s usual recipe, with standing starts, quarter-mile runs, half-mile runs, and a strong focus on straight-line acceleration. A challenge like this obviously cannot tell the full story of cars built to shine through corners, under braking, and in driver involvement, but the format works because it always grabs enthusiasts’ attention and highlights differences that are not always so obvious on paper.

On the Lamborghini side, the lineup starts with the Huracán LP 580-2, which uses a naturally aspirated V10 producing 580 horsepower and sends power to the rear wheels. Next comes the LP 610-4 with 610 horsepower and all-wheel drive, followed by the 640-horsepower STO and the Performante, which delivers the same output but puts power down through all four wheels.

On the other side of the grid sit three Ferraris that represent three distinct moments in Maranello’s evolution. The 458 Speciale brings 605 naturally aspirated horsepower to the fight, the 488 Pista raises the bar to 720 horsepower with a twin-turbo setup, and the 296 GTS closes the group with 830 horsepower thanks to its hybrid system, effectively representing the newest generation in the lineup.

What makes a comparison like this so interesting is the way power, weight, traction, and each car’s individual character all mix together once the lights go out. The horsepower gaps are significant, but they do not tell the whole story, because the way each car puts power to the ground and handles the launch can completely change the pecking order compared with what you might expect by looking only at the numbers.

To avoid spoiling the surprise, there is no reason to reveal the outcome here, especially because Carwow’s format includes multiple runs and a few twists that make the final result less predictable than it may seem at first glance. Better to let the asphalt do the talking.