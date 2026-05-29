Lamborghini is laughing at Ferrari’s 4-door identity crisis

The ink is barely dry on the Ferrari Luce’s controversial reveal, and the world is still nursing a massive collective headache. Maranello’s first-ever fully electric vehicle completely shattered the tradition with a four-door, four-motor grand touring formula that triggered an immediate “civil war” among the Tifosi and industry insiders alike. But while Ferrari executives are busy firefighting internet memes and analyzing defensive market data, someone over in Sant’Agata Bolognese is watching the chaos unfold with a slightly smug smile.

Enter Stephan Winkelmann, the seasoned CEO of Lamborghini. While the manager was polite enough not to launch a scorched-earth attack on the Luce during his recent media appearance, his commentary left absolutely no room for misinterpretation. Maranello’s public polarization is the best corporate gift Lamborghini could have asked for, serving as the ultimate real-world validation for Sant’Agata’s decision to slam the brakes on its own all-electric timeline.

The primary casualty of this reality check is the Lanzador, the high-riding crossover concept unveiled in 2023 that was supposed to spearhead Lamborghini’s battery-powered production future by 2028. Instead, that project has been quietly put on ice.

The reason behind the delay is as simple as it is brutal: Lamborghini actually listened to its billionaire database and realized that consumer appetite for an ultra-luxury electric supercar or grand tourer is practically nonexistent right now.

This calculated corporate prudence is also dictating the fate of their ultimate cash cow. The next-generation Urus SUV will completely bypass a pure electric drivetrain, choosing instead to double down on plug-in hybrid technology with an expected debut pushed out to around 2029. It is a far less disruptive strategy than Ferrari’s blind leap into the electric unknown, but it is undeniably better aligned with a global luxury market that is rapidly cooling on batteries.

Winkelmann summarized this high-stakes ideological divide with a beautifully sharp truth: innovation must be proposed, never forced onto the clientele. In the hyper-exclusive realm of supercars, sterile performance numbers on a spreadsheet pale in comparison to the auditory symphony of a combustion engine, visceral feedback, and the emotional tether that defines a legacy brand.