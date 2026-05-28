The new Ferrari Luce needs this facelift before it even hits the road

In the past time, buying a Ferrari meant acquiring a rolling piece of automotive art capable of making grown men weep with joy and children scream with terror. Fast forward to today, and Maranello drops a four-motor, 1,000-horsepower electric hypercar named the Luce, only for the world to stare at it with polite, strained confusion.

The issue here isn’t the raw performance. Having an electric motor bolted to each wheel spinning out four-digit horsepower figures is more than enough to silence the spreadsheet snobs. The technology is exactly where a multi-million-dollar Italian flagship ought to be. The real tragedy is far more devastating for a brand fueled by raw passion: the Ferrari Luce simply doesn’t look like a Ferrari.

The digital warfare surrounding Maranello’s first-ever EV design has raged since the first official images leaked. To be fair, Ferrari isn’t the only legacy brand suffering from a corporate identity crisis. Automotive giants like BMW, Mercedes, and Jaguar are aggressively using the electric transition as an excuse to completely butcher their design heritage, treating decades of iconic styling cues like an annoying terms-and-conditions box they can just click past. But while buyers might tolerate a bloated, anonymous electric crossover from Munich or Stuttgart, the historical margin for error in Maranello is absolute zero.

This is exactly where digital designer Sugar Chow, known online as sugardesign_1, decided to intervene. His CGI rendering of the Luce delivers a blunt diagnosis: the car’s visual DNA is broken. Chow didn’t just complain about a misplaced headlight or a lazy body line; he targeted the proportions. His proposed styling corrections act as a surgical strike on the vehicle’s silhouette.

By reintroducing a recognizable front grille, sculpting more legible air intakes, reshaping the bumpers, and tapering the roofline into aggressive rear vents and a prominent diffuser, he “fixed” the Luce without reinventing the wheel. He merely put the Prancing Horse back in its proper aesthetic cage.

Chow’s final render is so convincingly superior that it forces us to ask a deeply uncomfortable question: why didn’t Maranello’s highly paid design department think of this first? The Ferrari Luce is an absolute engineering marvel. But a Ferrari must look dangerous even when it’s completely static, punching you directly in the stomach before the tires even rotate.