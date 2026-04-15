Lamborghini built the world’s most expensive “limited edition”

Twenty-nine lucky and astronomically wealthy people will get to call this theirs. At The Quail, the crown jewel of Monterey Car Week, Lamborghini pulled the cover off the Fenomeno, a hybrid hypercar that makes the Revuelto look like a warm-up act. Welcome to the seventh chapter of the Few-Off saga, a lineage that reads like a greatest-hits album nobody can afford: Reventón, Sesto Elemento, Veneno, Centenario, Sián, Countach.

Under that carbon fiber body, redesigned from the ground up, lives a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 paired with three electric motors. Combined output: 1,065 HP and 793 lb-ft of torque. That makes this the most powerful Lamborghini ever built, a title the brand has been chasing with increasing aggression. The numbers back it up without blinking: zero to 60 in 2.4 seconds, zero to 124 in 6.7, and a top speed north of 217 mph. The 7 kWh lithium-ion battery also throws in roughly 12 miles of electric-only range.

The engineering reads like a motorsport spec sheet that somehow passed road-legal certification. A full carbon fiber monocoque, CCM-R Plus carbon ceramic brakes borrowed from racing, a 6D sensor mounted at the center of gravity for real-time handling adjustments, and 21-inch front and 22-inch rear wheels.

The cabin, true to Lamborghini form, goes full spacecraft: vertical central display, three-spoke Alcantara steering wheel, fully digital instrumentation. It also marks the 20th anniversary of the Centro Stile Lamborghini, the in-house design studio.

The starting price is $3.5 million, before taxes, before options, and certainly before the Ad Personam personalization program turns each of the 29 units into a practically one-of-one commission piece. Most of the production run is reportedly already spoken for, because at this level, clients don’t browse, they get a phone call. The Fenomeno is, by any rational measure, completely unnecessary. That’s precisely the point.