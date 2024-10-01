Kyndryl honored by Stellantis: excellence in global business operations

The IT infrastructure nowadays is at the heart of every large company that operates with technology. In this area, there is currently no company more focused on the subject than Kyndryl, The company has been able to get its work values noticed by managing to evolve increasingly complex IT systems.

The confirmation of its quality work comes directly from its close cooperation with the Stellantis Group. The award obtained by Kyndryl therefore, testifies to the great importance of being able to rely on a solid and always innovative infrastructure to drive digital transformation in the automotive industry.

Kyndryl means innovation for Stellantis

Kyndryl has been awarded for its management of business operations deemed essential by Stellantis for several regions in which the group operates. Kyndryl is the world’s largest provider of IT infrastructure services, and just these days it made public the news that it has been honored by Stellantis as ‘Supplier of the Year‘.

That nomination comes just for indirect services in the fourth annual Stellantis Group Global Supplier Awards. The automotive group, recognized in Kyndryl the great quality of its services, as well as the constant and high commitment that has been put in place throughout the year 2023.

Speaking in more detail about this globally important company, we can say that Kyndryl is a global company with its headquarters in New York City. However, operating internationally, it consists of several offices and locations the numerous countries. It is a company highly specialized in managing IT infrastructure innovation. By using simpler words, it is possible to say that the company deals with everything related to the most technologically important part of companies. For example, servers, data centers, storage systems, networks, and much more.

A complete IT solutions partner

And this means that Kyndryl is able to maintain the proper functioning and optimization of all the information systems of the companies it serves, ensuring their efficiency at all times. In the area of innovation, the company helps the companies it works for make the most of new technologies in the industry, such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and detailed data analysis, in order to improve processes and be more competitive. Finally, another very important job he performs is to protect companies’ IT systems from various cyber threats.

The reasons for the award to Kyndryl

The Kyndryl was awarded by Stellantis for perfectly managing all the company’s essential operations in different regions. This supplier’s work has enabled the information, communication, and technology (ICT) functions of the automaker to be able to focus on digital innovation, cybersecurity, and finally new business models with the various customer-centric solutions. Already as we have discussed on a previous occasion, Stellantis recently distributed global supplier awards to as many as 21 companies with which it collaborates. In this event, Kyndryl won in the category of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

Winners of the event’s various awards were announced last Sept. 24 at the historic Lingotto conference hall in Turin, Italy. These awards were performed by Picat together with other members of the Purchasing & Supply Chain Leadership of the Stellantis Group. More than 200 suppliers and partners of the group from around the world attended this important celebration.

Statements by Christian Klezl

Christian Klezl, the Managing Partner of Kyndryl made several important statements about the award he received. He pointed out that he was particularly honored, on behalf of the company, to be named Stellantis Supplier of the Year. He was recognized with the award due to the delivery of services and the great innovative capabilities that are driving Stellantis’ transformation into an ever more technologically advanced company with sustainable mobility as its benchmark.

Mr. Klezl also confirmed that Kyndryl is strongly proud to partner with Stellantis, contributing to enhance its digital journey, and helping to improve and optimize all global operations in the future.

Maxime Picat declaration

Conversely, on the other hand, was Maxime Picat, the Chief Purchasing & Supply Chain Officer of Stellantis who made a declaration. He in fact made it a point to express sincere congratulations to the winners and nominees of the Supplier of the Year award. What decided the award was dedication and high standards, which were literally instrumental in being able to overcome challenges and achieve important goals. Excellent performance and a spirit of cooperation have been the key to the achievements to date.