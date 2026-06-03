Killed by bureaucracy: the Dodge Viper is officially dead for good

It has been nearly a decade since Dodge finally pulled the plug on the Viper after the 2017 model year, ending a glorious era where sports cars were meant to terrify you rather than coddle you. If you are still holding onto the desperate hope of a triumphant, analog resurrection, it is time to face modern reality: the chances of the Viper returning to dealership floors are officially zero.

Speaking on the latest episode of The DriveCast, a podcast by The Drive, SRT Chief Tim Kuniskis made it painfully clear that the iconic nameplate has reached the absolute end of its life cycle. Even if corporate leadership miraculously wanted to greenlight a modern version, the regulatory landscape has evolved into a purist’s worst nightmare. Kuniskis admitted that a contemporary Viper would be forced to abandon its legendary manual gearbox in favor of a sanitized automatic or a dual-clutch transmission just to stay competitive.

However, the real nail in the coffin was not the lack of a clutch pedal; it was federal safety bureaucracy. The car simply could not comply with modern ejection mitigation rules because of its tight packaging. To make it legal today, Kuniskis hilariously noted that you would literally have to place airbags as a driver right over your ear.

It is a bittersweet conclusion for a machine that Kuniskis heavily praised as one of the most beautiful cars ever built, possessing track capabilities that were absolutely astounding and capable of holding its own against any multimillion-dollar car on earth. But the Viper belonged to a specific, unrepeatable moment in time.

Instead of trying to revive the unrevivable, Dodge is shifting its focus toward a completely different creature tailored for the modern era: the Copperhead. Do not expect a low-slung, corner-carving weapon this time around. Kuniskis explicitly branded the upcoming model as a “hyper muscle car”. Expected to share its heavy platform architecture with the new Charger, the Copperhead is trading sleek minimalism for cartoonish aggression.

The exterior design will reportedly feature a ridiculous abundance of cooling vents carved into the hood and behind the rear wheels, alongside a massive hood bulge and an equally gargantuan rear wing. Dodge is expected to pack a supercharged V8 engine pumping out well over 700 HP. While the official launch date remains shrouded in mystery, it should happen very soon.