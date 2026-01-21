Kia’s new electric flagship is hitting the streets by 2027

Kia is currently riding a wave of three consecutive years of record-breaking sales, but instead of resting on its laurels, the brand is aiming for the stratosphere. Enter the brand’s most ambitious project yet, a high-tech “halo car” designed to showcase the absolute peak of Korean design.

While the official name is still under wraps, insiders are already placing bets on Kia EV8 (or possibly EV7). This isn’t just a car, it’s a statement of intent that looks like it drove straight off a sci-fi movie set.

Drawing heavy inspiration from the Vision Meta Turismo concept, unveiled to celebrate Kia’s 80th anniversary, this electric sedan is long, low, and incredibly slippery. It features a windshield that practically disappears into the roof, side cameras instead of mirrors, and a “yoke” steering wheel that looks more like a PlayStation controller than a piece of automotive hardware.

But it’s not just a pretty face. The performance specs for this flagship are designed to embarrass the old gas-powered Stinger. Leak reports suggest the top-tier Kia EV8 will boast a dual-motor setup pushing a massive 603 HP. For those who don’t need to break the sound barrier on their way to the grocery store, there will likely be a 160 kW RWD version and a mid-range 320 kW AWD model. Thanks to a massive 113.2 kWh battery and an ultra-aerodynamic shape, this beast could theoretically travel between 700 and 800 km on a single charge.

Inside, Kia is ditching the “tablet glued to the dashboard” look for a “living room” vibe. The design team is actually moving away from physical screens, opting instead for advanced augmented reality that projects maps and speed data directly onto the glass so they appear to float over the road. To keep things interesting, the car features three digital personas, Speedster, Dreamer, and Gamer, that shift the interior atmosphere to match your mood.

Expect this tech-heavy masterpiece to hit production around 2027 with a starting price of roughly $60,000. It’s a bold leap for the brand, perfectly bridging the gap between the sporty EV6 and the massive EV9 SUV.