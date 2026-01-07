Kia records best-ever sales in 2025, targets growth in 2026

Kia set a new global annual record with 3.13 million vehicles delivered, marking a 2 percent increase year over year. However, the automaker fell short of its original target of 3.22 million units. This shortfall suggests that initial expectations may have been overly ambitious for a market still finding its balance.

Kia closes 2025 with a bittersweet record and targets 3.35 million in 2026

SUVs drove most of the brand’s commercial success throughout the year and clearly acted as the main growth engine. The Sportage led Kia’s internal rankings with 569,688 deliveries. The Seltos followed with 299,766 units, while the Sorento completed the podium at 264,673 vehicles. Once again, these results confirm the continued global dominance of crossovers and SUVs in customer preferences.

Despite missing its 2025 target, Kia has not scaled back its ambitions. For the current year, the brand aims to deliver 3.35 million vehicles, a goal it considers realistic thanks to the arrival of key new models such as the next generations of the Telluride and Seltos. To support this growth, Kia will increase production. In South Korea, the domestic market should absorb 565,000 units, up from 545,776 in 2025. Outside South Korea, Kia expects to sell 2,775,000 vehicles, compared with 2,584,238 last year.

Kia counts special-purpose and commercial vehicles separately. In this segment, the brand plans to deliver 10,000 units in 2026, almost double the 5,789 units recorded last year.

Hyundai, Kia’s sister brand, also missed its 2025 target. Instead of the 4.17 million vehicles originally projected, Hyundai delivered 4.14 million units. For 2026, the company has set its target at 4.16 million vehicles.

Looking ahead, the upcoming Ioniq 3 could become a best seller among buyers seeking an entry-level electric vehicle. However, the small EV previewed by the Concept Three will not reach the market until the second half of the year. As a result, its full commercial impact is unlikely to materialize before 2027.