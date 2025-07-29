Kia’s futuristic EV van may be gearing up for an American debut

After launching in South Korea and select European countries, the Kia PV5, the automaker’s first fully electric van from its new Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) division, could soon expand to the US market.

While Kia has yet to officially confirm this, recent sightings suggest something is in the works. Earlier this year, the PV5 was caught charging at a station in Indiana, and a more recent sighting in Arizona, spotted by automotive validation engineer Chris Higa (@Chrisediting). This adds weight to the speculation that Kia is testing the model stateside.

Currently, all PV5 models are manufactured at Kia’s Hwaseong plant in South Korea, meaning they would be subject to the 25% import tariff now imposed under the Trump administration’s new trade policies. This could be a potential roadblock, but Kia is also ramping up domestic production, with vehicles like the EV6 and EV9 now rolling off the line at its West Point, Georgia factory.

The PV5 comes in both Passenger and Cargo configurations, each offered with 51.5 kWh or 71.2 kWh battery options, delivering a WLTP range of 180 to 248 miles. This flexibility makes it ideal for a wide range of customers, from last-mile delivery operators to ride-sharing fleets.

At the recent PV5 Tech Day, Kia also revealed plans for a full lineup of seven PV5 variants, including an Open Bed model (similar to a pickup), a compact camper, and even a luxury “Prime” passenger version.

Deliveries of the Long-Range Passenger and Cargo variants are expected to begin in South Korea next month, followed by Europe and other global markets starting in Q4 2025. For now, however, a US release is still unconfirmed. With EV sales dipping in the first half of 2025, launching the PV5 in America could be a smart move for Kia to revive its momentum in a highly competitive EV landscape.