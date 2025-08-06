Kia Tasman might just be the beginning: body-on-frame SUV could be next

Kia’s upcoming Tasman pickup truck could mark just the first chapter in a much broader strategy for the brand’s push into rugged utility vehicles. As global demand for tough, body-on-frame vehicles continues to rise, Kia is actively exploring the possibility of turning the Tasman into a foundation for a full-fledged platform, potentially spawning a new lineup of SUVs.

A senior executive has confirmed that Kia is seriously considering a ladder-frame SUV based on the Tasman architecture, and that could just be the start. But for any such model to get the green light, it would need to attract strong demand across multiple global markets, not just one.

Rumors about an SUV version of Kia’s first midsize pickup have been swirling for months. Now, though, it’s no longer just speculation. Dong Hoon Kang, Vice President of Kia’s Mid-Large Vehicle Chassis Engineering Design Center and the chief engineer behind the Tasman, has gone on record confirming that a new SUV is “under consideration”. Speaking with Australian outlet Drive, Kang said Kia is “starting to consider” a rugged SUV to compete with established nameplates like the Ford Everest, Toyota Fortuner/Prado, Isuzu MU-X, and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.

Unofficial renderings have already hinted at what such a model could look like, borrowing the Tasman’s bold, boxy design language, possibly with a shorter wheelbase and a three-row interior layout. At now, the SUV has not yet received formal approval from Kia’s global leadership.

Roland Rivero, Kia Australia’s head of product planning, emphasized that the vehicle must make sense for multiple regions: “It has to be viable globally. It can’t just be Australia pushing hard to make it happen. We’d need buy-in from the Middle East, South Africa, South America, everyone”.

The SUV could debut within the next few years. Kang noted that development of the Tasman began around 2019 and took several years, but added that the SUV’s timeline might be shorter since the groundwork is already in place.

Beyond this model, Kang also hinted at broader ambitions: “It’s not just about the Tasman. We’re evaluating other ladder-frame vehicles, pickups and SUVs alike. Everything is on the table”. This signals a clear intent from Kia to expand its presence in the off-road and utility segments, targeting a new customer base that craves capability over comfort.