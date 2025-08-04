Hyundai’s first global pickup is coming, but diesel isn’t invited

Hyundai is steadily progressing on the development of its first body-on-frame pickup truck, a globally oriented model that’s stirring curiosity across multiple markets. However, hopes for a diesel-powered version are being tempered by Hyundai Motor Company Australia’s newly appointed CEO, Dom Romano.

Speaking at a recent media briefing, Romano made it clear: “The world doesn’t need another diesel pickup, and neither does Australia”, he said in a statement to Chasing Cars. According to Romano, sales figures for diesel pickup trucks are beginning to soften, and Hyundai doesn’t plan to swim against the tide.

While details on Hyundai’s upcoming truck remain under wraps, one thing is certain: it will be a global product, sharing a platform with the US market. This sets it apart from the recently launched Kia Tasman, which isn’t destined for North American shores. Despite Australia being a key market, Hyundai’s local division will need to lobby the Korean HQ to ensure the truck’s inclusion in its lineup.

The vehicle’s powertrain must align with emerging fuel efficiency regulations under Australia’s New Vehicle Efficiency Standards (NVES), as well as evolving consumer expectations. Romano hinted at a future that likely includes hybrid (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV), or fully electric (BEV) powertrains, technologies that align with Hyundai’s global strengths and environmental goals.

Hyundai is closely monitoring competitors, particularly BYD’s Shark 6, a plug-in hybrid pickup that has already impacted the segment. “You can see how much movement there’s been in Ranger and Hilux pricing, it’s clear that alternative powertrains are shifting the market”, Romano noted. As for the Kia Tasman, Romano downplayed the notion that its success would sway Hyundai toward diesel. However, he acknowledged that strong performance from Kia could help justify Hyundai’s pickup plans to the Korean HQ.

Romano revealed that unresolved trade agreements, especially between South Korea and the United States, could affect rollout strategies and delay production targets. While discussions around 15% tariffs appear to be advancing, nothing is final yet. Despite the uncertainty, Romano remains optimistic. “We’re full steam ahead”, he said. “Even if it takes a little longer, this truck will be worth the wait”.