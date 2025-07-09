Kia releases pricing for K5 2026, the sedan that looks luxe but costs less

The new Kia K5 continues to stand out as one of the most stylish and underrated midsize sedans on the market. With a bold design and upscale features, it challenges traditional expectations of what a family sedan should look like. Its lines and refined interior give it the feel of a premium vehicle but without the luxury price tag.

Under the hood, most K5 models are powered by a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine producing 191 HP, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is available for those who want added traction in all weather conditions.

At the top of the lineup, the K5 GT delivers an exhilarating 290 HP and 311 lb-ft of torque from a turbocharged version of the same engine, paired with a quick-shifting dual-clutch automatic. It also features a sport-tuned suspension, larger brakes, and 19-inch wheels with wider tires, making it the most performance-oriented model in the lineup.

One of the sweet spots in the range is the GT-Line trim, which blends sporty styling and comfort at a very competitive price. It comes standard with a sporty body kit, 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and wireless smartphone charging. For those wanting even more tech and safety, the available Premium Package adds full LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, and enhanced forward collision warning.

Inside, the K5 punches well above its weight. The cabin design is clean and modern, enhanced by wood trim accents, ambient lighting, heated and ventilated front seats, and an available panoramic sunroof. Rear passengers will appreciate the generous legroom, and the trunk is spacious enough to fit seven carry-on suitcases in our test. Tech-wise, the K5 offers a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system seamlessly integrated with a 12-inch digital gauge cluster on some trims. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across the lineup, and audiophiles will love the optional 12-speaker Bose sound system for a concert-quality experience.

Here we are with the official 2026 Kia K5 pricing in the United States, starting by the K5 LXS FWD ($27,390), the GT-Line FWD ($28,390), the GT-Line AWD ($29,990), the GT FWD ($33,490) and the EX FWD ($34,890).