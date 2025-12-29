Kia Sportage recall: you might lose your speedometer for a glitch

It turns out that hitching a trailer to your Kia Sportage might do more than just help you move. It might actually make your dashboard disappear. Kia America has officially issued a recall for approximately 5,000 units of its popular crossover, including both internal combustion and Plug-in Hybrid models. The specific targets are X-Line trims equipped with the 4.2-inch instrument cluster and an original Kia tow hitch.

The culprit is a “talkative” tow hitch control module provided by Mobis Parts America. The module interferes with the display, causing the instrument cluster to reboot while the vehicle is in motion. This isn’t just a tech annoyance. It means vital information vanishes from the driver’s sight, violating Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 101. Kia’s safety experts spent months investigating, finally replicating the glitch after an average of 54 hours of simulated driving.

By December 10, 2025, a stop-sale order was issued for every unsold tow hitch harness in dealer inventories. Unlike most modern automotive headaches, this isn’t a “fix it with a laptop” situation. Kia isn’t just reflashing the software; they are replacing the entire hardware kits with modules featuring improved logic.

Fortunately, for those eyeing the 2026 Sportage, a different control module is already in use, meaning the newest models are safe from this digital blackout. For everyone else, the notification letters are scheduled to arrive by February 13, 2026. Owners can check their 17-character VINs, starting with a “5” for Georgia-built gas models or a “K” for South Korean PHEVs, on Kia’s consumer website starting December 31, 2025.

Despite this glitch, the Sportage remains a heavyweight in the US market, moving over 165,000 units so far this year. With a starting price of $28,690 and off-road goodies like the Dynamax proactive coupling and a 50:50 torque lock, it is a formidable contender in the segment.