Kia Carnival 2026, the minivan might literally let off some fuel

The Kia Carnival has always played the role of the overachiever. The minivan that dares to look like an SUV while swallowing more luggage than a transatlantic freighter. But as the 2026 model year rolls out, some owners are discovering that their “Multi-Purpose Vehicle” is offering an unplanned sensory experience. The unmistakable, pungent aroma of raw gasoline.

It turns out that Kia’s American safety office has been playing detective since January 2025. An investigation led back to the high-pressure fuel pipe, the vital artery connecting those direct-injection rails. At first, the engineers in South Korea and their suppliers at Usui International played the classic game of “it’s not us”, conducting hardness tests and vibration analysis that yielded exactly zero answers.

The revelation moment finally arrived in August 2025, not through a laboratory breakthrough, but through the old-fashioned reality of fuel pooling on the pavement. The culprit? Loose nuts. Specifically, the nuts on the fuel pipe connection were backing off because of uneven lubrication of the threads. It’s the kind of assembly-line irony that keeps quality control managers awake at night.

As of now, at least 258 unique VINs are officially part of this high-pressure drama, spanning production dates from late 2021 through March 2026. While Kia America insists there are no fires or injuries yet, they aren’t taking any chances. Dealers are now tasked with inspecting these pipes. If you’re lucky, they’ll just torque those nuts to the new 2024 specifications; if you’re not, you’re getting a brand-new pipe on the house.

It’s a bittersweet moment for the Carnival. In the first quarter of 2026, Kia moved a staggering 18,631 units, finally putting the Honda Odyssey in the rearview mirror. Whether you opt for the budget-friendly $37,390 V6 or the $41,390 Hybrid that sips fuel at 32 mpg, you’re getting a lot of van for the money. Just maybe, for the next few months, keep your nose tuned to the vents.