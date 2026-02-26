Five million and counting: the 2027 Kia Telluride is Georgia’s new religion

Five million vehicles. In West Point, Georgia, that’s not just a statistic; it’s a battle cry. The 2027 Kia Telluride has officially rolled off the line, marking an important milestone. This isn’t just another oversized family hauler for the “soccer practice and suburban existential dread” demographic. It’s the first hybrid ever assembled in the state of Georgia.

While its mechanical twin, the Hyundai Palisade, is still being shipped over from the gargantuan Ulsan complex in South Korea, the Telluride remains a fiercely local affair.

Let’s talk about the death of the V6. For years, the American dream was measured in cylinders, but the 2027 model year is forcing us to wake up. Instead of a thirsty, naturally aspirated V6, we’re getting a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid from the Theta family.

Purists might weep, but the numbers don’t lie. We’re looking at a combined 329 HP and 460 Nm of torque in the hybrid version. More importantly, for those of us tired of paying a king’s ransom at the pump, this beast promises 35 miles per gallon. Compare that to the measly 22 mpg of the non-hybrid version, and suddenly, that four-cylinder “whine” sounds a lot like money staying in your pocket.

Of course, Kia isn’t just selling fuel economy. With styling cues shamelessly borrowed from Range Rover, the Telluride continues to be the best “fake it till you make it” vehicle on the market. Starting at $39,190, it offers 29 driver-assistance features, which is basically Kia’s way of saying they don’t trust you to drive. Inside, you get the best second-row legroom in its class, perfect for passengers who want to forget they’re in a Kia.

But don’t get too comfortable. While the EV9 and EV6 are busy being the expensive, futuristic cousins in the corner, the Telluride is the one doing the heavy lifting in the real world. It faces a brutal arena, staring down the aging but reliable Toyota Grand Highlander, the Honda Pilot, and the Ford Explorer.