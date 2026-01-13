Kevin Hart’s Dodge Demon 170 Jailbreak resurfaces at auction after failed sale

2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 Jailbreak Edition ordered by Kevin Hart ranks among the most extreme and debated vehicles ever produced by an American automaker. Hart took delivery of the car brand new, transported it by trailer, parked it, and never drove it. As a result, the car remained virtually untouched before Hart resold it to a dealership roughly a year later. We covered this specific Demon several months ago, yet since then no buyer has stepped forward at the requested price.

Now the car returns to auction with an estimated value between $400,000 and $450,000. That figure continues to divide opinion, especially after the previous attempt failed to meet the seller’s reserve when bidding stopped at $400,000. The key question therefore remains the same: will rarity alone push a collector close to the half-million-dollar mark this time?

Un-driven Kevin Hart Demon 170 Jailbreak returns to auction with $450K estimate

From an exclusivity standpoint, the credentials speak for themselves. This car carries serial number 20 out of a planned 40-unit run, with each example finished in a unique Jailbreak color chosen from historic and modern shades. Dodge allowed selected customers to reserve a specific color for an additional $30,000. However, multiple sources suggest that the company completed only 28 cars, which makes the model even rarer than initially announced.

Dodge listed the Demon 170 Jailbreak at $131,961, including taxes and destination. Kevin Hart ultimately paid $162,836, reflecting the dealer markups typically applied to halo cars of this magnitude. Popular color choices included Panther Pink, Petty Blue, Plum Crazy, Green Go, Go Mango, and Bright Red, effectively turning each Demon 170 Jailbreak into a near one-of-one.

This particular example now heading to auction wears Cream Sickle, a vivid yellow finish paired with black Alcantara and Laguna leather upholstery, red seat belts, and a Harman Kardon audio system, although the supercharged HEMI V8 hardly needs musical support. Dodge designed the Demon for the drag strip, yet this car has never seen competitive asphalt. The odometer shows just 26 miles, accumulated almost entirely during transport, detailing, and photo shoots.

The equipment list includes the carbon fiber seat delete, Air Catcher headlights, two-piece carbon fiber wheels, and a long catalog of exclusive accessories. Highlights include a body-color Simpson Demon 170 helmet, a custom car cover, the LED hood prop, the Jay Leno kit, and the dual Red Keys that unlock maximum performance.

Under the hood sits the most powerful engine Dodge has ever installed in a production car. The supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 delivers 1,025 horsepower and 945 lb-ft of torque on E85, while still producing 900 horsepower on 91-octane fuel. Performance numbers border on the unreal: 0–60 mph in 1.66 seconds and a quarter mile in 8.91 seconds, figures so extreme that the NHRA barred the car from drag strips unless equipped with a parachute and roll cage.

The next chapter unfolds on January 17 at the Kissimmee auction in Florida. Whether this Demon finally attracts a buyer willing to pay its price, or continues life in climate-controlled storage, emerging only on a trailer for exclusive events, remains uncertain. Built to dominate the strip, it may ultimately live on as a pure collector’s artifact.