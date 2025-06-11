Kevin Hart’s Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 Jailbreak could fetch a record price

Kevin Hart, actor and producer also known for his passion for motors, is one of the few fortunate enough to have gotten his hands on a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 Jailbreak. His garage, already rich with supercars, vintage cars, and high-performance SUVs, has also housed this extremely rare specimen, produced in only 40 units, each destined for VIP clients selected directly by Dodge.

Kevin Hart’s Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 Jailbreak could break every auction record

The specimen in question, custom-tailored for Hart, has now passed into the hands of a second owner who has decided to put it up for sale through an online auction. Given the model’s exclusivity, bids have already exceeded $400,000, with the concrete possibility that the car will establish a new sales record for the category.

What makes this muscle car unique is not only the name on the registration, but also the “Cream Sickle” coloring, an exclusive livery chosen from among 40 available colors, each matched to only one vehicle. No other specimen features this chromatic combination, further contributing to its collectible value.

The model is practically like new, with just 24 miles driven, a detail that makes it even more appealing to collectors. Additionally, it comes with a personalized plaque bearing the original owner’s name and chosen coloring: a seal of authenticity and uniqueness.

Under the hood we find an impressive supercharged 6.2-liter V8, capable of delivering 1,025 horsepower and 1,200 Nm of torque with E85 ethanol fuel. True dragster numbers, for what effectively represents the most powerful and extreme version of the no-longer-in-production Dodge Challenger.

The exuberant performance, ultra-limited production run, and association with a celebrity like Kevin Hart explain the growing interest surrounding this vehicle. The auction is still ongoing and will end in a few hours, but the premises suggest that the previous record set by another Demon 170 sold earlier this year could be surpassed.

It remains to be seen how far the bidding will go. Certainly, whoever wins this car will take home an unrepeatable collector’s piece that combines raw power, rarity, and an already noteworthy story.