John Elkann’s customized Ferrari FF is for sale

For sale John Elkann’s special Ferrari FF (2013) with styling references to Gianni Agnelli’s legendary cars

With just 15,891 kilometers under its belt, the Ferrari FF that belonged to John Elkann is looking for a new owner. The car will again be offered at auction in Turin, (Italy) by Collecting Cars

John Elkann’s 2013 Ferrari FF for sale

For sale in Italy through Collecting Cars, this special 2013 Ferrari FF belonging to the current chairman of Ferrari and Stellantis is a true one-off. Elkann personally configured it by paying homage to the iconic styling of the cars of his grandfather, Avvocato Gianni Agnelli, making it an unmissable collector’s item.

Color details and customizations of Elkann’s Ferrari FF

The bodywork is dressed in a rare “Pantone Nuovo Blu” a color favored by the “L’Avvocato” (“The Lawyer”) and not present in the standard Ferrari options. This iconic blue dialogues with the elegance of the metallic gray and the sportiness of the red calipers.

The interior of this special Ferrari FF also consistently echoes the color style of the bodywork. We find an elegant combination of leather and blue felt, embellished with carbon fiber inserts in the same tone. A touch of originality is provided by the black teak lining of the trunk. Under the hood pulses the powerful 660-hp 6.3-liter V12, with intake manifolds in traditional Ferrari red. At the moment, limited information is available ahead of the auction.

Despite having covered only 15,891 kilometers, John Elkann’s Ferrari FF is back on the market. Already offered at auction in the Netherlands last year (with slightly less mileage) at an estimated price of 280,000 to 400,000 euros-that is, between $317,226 and $453,180 U.S. dollars-without success, this time it starts again in Turin. Collecting Cars will run a new private auction, the details of which are still confidential.