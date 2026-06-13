Jeremy Clarkson’s ultra-rare 2006 Ford GT is up for grabs

This particular 2006 Ford GT belonged to none other than the outspoken, hyper-critical motoring legend Jeremy Clarkson. For an American supercar to survive the cynical gaze of television’s most famous petrolhead is a miracle in itself, but this iconic piece of blue-oval history is now officially looking for a new custodian to inherit its heavy celebrity pedigree.

Finished in a gorgeous, classic midnight blue draped with crisp white racing stripes, the car proudly flashes its rich Le Mans racing heritage to anyone lucky enough to catch a glimpse. But beneath that low-slung, retro-futuristic bodywork lies a brutal reminder of what high-performance engineering used to look like before heavy batteries and digital safety nets ruined all the analog fun.

Under the rear deck sits a mid-mounted, 5.4-liter supercharged V8 monster that aggressively pumps out 550 HP and 500 lb-ft of torque. Every ounce of that unadulterated American muscle is sent directly to the rear wheels via a proper, old-school 6-speed manual transmission, forcing the driver to actually know what they are doing. Pin the throttle, and you will rocket from 0 to 60 mph in a blinding 3.7 seconds, with the supercharger whining aggressively all the way to an unrestricted top speed of roughly 205 mph.

What truly elevates this specific Ford GT from an expensive toy to a blue-chip financial asset is its geographic rarity. It represents one of just 101 rare examples specifically allocated for the European market from the factory, making it an absolute unicorn on that side of the Atlantic.

Despite having a highly public life, the car has clocked an incredibly reasonable 28,000 miles over its two-decade existence. More importantly for any anxious collectors reading this, it arrives with an immaculate, ironclad maintenance history meticulously documented by recognized marque specialists. It has clearly been preserved in absolutely flawless condition, free from the typical wear and tear you might expect from an analog monster.