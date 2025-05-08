Jeep’s next Cherokee to offer both gasoline and electric versions

The U.S. manufacturer under the Stellantis umbrella is preparing to launch the new generation of Jeep Cherokee, expected for next year. The news, which has been circulating for some time now, seems to be related to the availability of engine options to choose from: the new generation of Jeep Cherokee can be selected with either gasoline internal combustion engines or electric powertrains.

Spy photos show new Jeep Cherokee with internal combustion engine

The future Cherokee generation will be based on Stellantis’ new STLA Large platform, while from a strictly styling perspective, it will share some characteristics with the new Wagoneer S, starting with a sloping roofline, squared wheel arches, and rear doors that incorporate the wheel arches with door handles recessed into the bodywork.

At the front, it should have a more prominent characterization of the grille with Jeep’s classic seven slots, compared to what has already been seen on the Wagoneer S, drawing from what was recently seen on the new Jeep Compass. Similarly, the rear section also seems to draw inspiration from what was seen on the same Compass, while foregoing the full-width light bar in favor of a more traditional characterization of the taillights.

According to what has emerged from some spy photos, the new Jeep Cherokee appears to be equipped with an internal combustion engine rather than focusing exclusively on electric power. It seems that under the hood of the new Cherokee could be the 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder Hurricane biturbo engine, already available in the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models, with power variants of 420 horsepower and 510 horsepower.

After the market launch of the gasoline variant, an electric-powered Jeep Cherokee is expected to launch, likely borrowing the 600-horsepower dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain from the Wagoneer S. The latter is equipped with a 118 kWh NMC battery, allowing it to travel 487 kilometers on a single charge, at least according to the EPA cycle.

Inside, the new Cherokee will adopt a large touchscreen for infotainment management, similar to the 12.3-inch diagonal one already present on the Wagoneer S, with rotating control knobs on the sides. The air conditioning functions, meanwhile, are managed via a touchbar embedded in the dashboard, just below the main screen. The new Jeep Cherokee will fit into the U.S. manufacturer’s lineup between the new Compass and the Wagoneer S.