Jeep’s first electric model turns 50 this year

An electric Jeep in the 1970s? It might sound unbelievable, but the American brand, synonymous with toughness and adventure, was also a pioneer in innovation. During the oil crisis, when the world was searching for alternatives to traditional fuel, Jeep experimented with cutting-edge solutions to make mobility more efficient and sustainable. From this vision came the Jeep DJ5-E Electruck in 1974, the first fully electric Jeep in history.

Jeep DJ5-E Electruck: the EV that predicted the future, fifty years ago

Based on the Dispatcher model, the Electruck hit the market at the end of 1975 and became one of the first electric delivery vehicles sold in the United States. Powered by two 27-volt lead-acid batteries producing 30 horsepower, it could reach 33 mph (53 km/h) and offered 29 miles (47 km) of range on a single charge, modest numbers today, but revolutionary for the time.

Its ideal environment was the city. The U.S. Postal Service purchased 352 units to operate in polluted urban areas, while Canada Post added five to its fleet, appreciating their reliability even in harsh northern winters. Though limited in scope, the experiment anticipated by decades the electrification journey that now defines Jeep’s modern identity. Fifty years later, Jeep once again leads the electric mobility scene with two models that embody the same pioneering spirit: the Jeep Avenger and the new Compass.

The Jeep Avenger may be the smallest in the family, but it’s also one of the most versatile. Its 115 kW (156 hp) motor and 260 Nm of torque deliver strong performance, with a WLTP range of 400 km that can reach 550 km in urban driving. Compact yet capable, it’s built for both city streets and rugged trails thanks to the Selec-Terrain system and 360° body protection, making it ready for anything, from dirt paths to downtown traffic.

Reinforced door panels and underbody protection minimize impact and debris damage, reducing the risk of scratches and dents that account for over 70% of body repairs in Europe. It’s an urban SUV with an off-road soul, pure Jeep spirit.

Developed by Jeep’s engineering teams in Turin and the United States, the new Compass represents the next evolution of the electric SUV concept: more powerful, more intelligent, and more capable than ever. Available in three all-electric versions, it offers outputs ranging from 213 to 375 hp.

The top variant introduces a rear electric motor designed exclusively for Jeep, adding 49 kW and 232 Nm of torque, bringing all-wheel drive performance to a new level. With a 14:1 differential, the new Compass delivers 3,100 Nm of torque to the rear wheels, enough to climb 20% grades even without front-wheel traction.

A perfect blend of off-road tradition and electric innovation, the new Compass confirms Jeep’s direction: building increasingly efficient SUVs that remain true to the adventurous DNA that has defined the brand for over 80 years. And while the Avenger is aimed primarily at the European market (though a U.S. debut has been rumored), the Recon EV is expected to arrive soon in the United States.