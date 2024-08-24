Jeep’s distinctive design: from Avenger to new Wagoneer

The arrival of the Jeep Avenger has marked a revolution in the young B-SUV segment. Inheriting Jeep’s practical, adventurous, and nonconformist vocation, it is designed and engineered to meet the tastes and needs of European motorists seeking efficient, sustainable vehicles capable of handling both rough terrains and urban or highway travels.

The “Go Anywhere, Do Anything” philosophy is a common feature of all Jeep vehicles

True to the brand’s DNA, the Jeep Avenger stands out for its versatility on all types of surfaces thanks to the Selec Terrain traction control. Its off-road vocation is also evident in the moldings and protective elements that cover both the lower part and the entire perimeter of the vehicle, as well as in the headlights, which are also faired and positioned high.

In 1992, at the Detroit Auto Show, a new way of conceiving SUVs emerged with the debut of the Jeep Grand Cherokee. With this new concept, Jeep introduced a vehicle that combined undoubted off-road performance with equipment and finishes on par with high-end sedans.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee saga continues with the fifth generation of this model. It features 4xe hybrid versions with 380 HP of combined power and 637 Nm of torque, up to 51 km of electric range in urban areas, and three driving modes: hybrid, electric, and e-save.

In 1963, the SUV and premium concepts came together in a car with details previously typical of high-end sedans: the Jeep Wagoneer. Marketed for 28 years, between 1963 and 1991, it is a legend in the United States: the third longest-running model in this market.

This fusion between SUV and luxury continues in the new generation of Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, launched in 2022 in the American market. A direct heir to the 1963 Jeep Wagoneer, considered the first luxury SUV in history, this high-end vehicle features interiors with integrated technology and exclusive elements in the segment, such as the segment-exclusive front passenger, heated front and premium seats, ventilated rear seats, and a McIntosh audio system with 19 speakers and 1,160 watts.

With standard fully electric all-wheel drive, the new Jeep Wagoneer S offers balanced driving dynamics both on-road and in various conditions. The electric drive modules (EDMs) independently drive the front and rear wheels for instant torque response, and you’re also supported by Selec Terrain traction control. The goal is to exceed one million cars sold in the United States and regain a significant market share in its home market.