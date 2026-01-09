Jeep’s Belgian blitz with Black Edition Avenger and Compass 4xe

Stellantis has decided to dominate the 2026 Brussels Motor Show with a massive show of force. We’re talking 62 vehicles, 11 brands, and enough “electrified” energy to power a small country. But the real star of this Belgian waffle-scented red carpet is undeniably Jeep, which is determined to prove that rugged American icons can thrive in the “Old Continent”.

Leading the charge is the Wagoneer S, Jeep’s electric flagship. It makes its European debut with a casual 600 HP and a 0-100 km/h sprint of just 3.5 seconds. It’s perfect for the driver who wants to save the planet but also wants to reach the next stoplight before the laws of physics realize what happened. For those worried about long hauls, the Wagoneer S packs a 100.5 kWh battery that juices up from 20% to 80% in a brisk 23 minutes.

If a 600-hp electric monster feels like overkill for your grocery run, the Jeep Compass is expanding its family. The new Compass e-Hybrid Plug-in offers a respectable 225 HP and a total combined range of 983 km. Ideal for anyone with “range anxiety” so severe they want to drive across three countries without stopping. For the mud-lovers, the Compass 4xe sits at the top of the food chain, featuring a 132 kW rear electric motor, raised suspension, and off-road bumpers designed to look tough even in a mall parking lot.

The popular Jeep Avenger receives a moody makeover with the Black Edition. Built on the Altitude trim, it features black everything. Logos, 17-inch alloys, and even a black center console. It’s the perfect vehicle for those who want their compact SUV to match their dark, winter soul.

As Fabio Catone, Head of Jeep Europe, noted, the goal for 2026 is to consolidate the “solid results” of 2025. With orders now open for the Avenger Black Edition and the Compass e-Hybrid Plug-in, Jeep is clearly ready to thaw out the winter season.