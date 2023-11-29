Jeep Wrangler will debut in 2028 with an electric version and a range extender

The next generation of the Jeep Wrangler, set for release in 2028, represents a major milestone in the iconic model’s history. 2028 will introduce two versions: one fully electric and another with a range extender. The range extender version uses an internal combustion engine to power an electric generator, which does not directly drive the vehicle.

In 2028, Jeep Wrangler will transition to electric, offering a range extender version as well

Before this, in 2025, the Wrangler will evolve significantly with new hybrid versions, preparing for the later shift to electric. Jeep will construct the new Wrangler generation on an ultra-resistant platform, tailored for these electric powertrains.

Jeep’s electric mobility strategy goes beyond the Wrangler. The automaker is developing other electric models, like the Jeep Recon, set to launch before the Wrangler EV and positioned below it. The Jeep Recon, based on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, will emerge as an on-road-oriented electric SUV with a unibody structure. It will carve out a unique market niche, being smaller and less powerful than the Wrangler.

Moreover, the Magneto 3.0 concept has previewed the potential of the electric Wrangler. This off-road vehicle, built on the Wrangler platform, boasts 650 horsepower and a maximum torque of 1220 Nm from an electric motor coupled with a 6-speed manual transmission. This configuration underlines Jeep’s commitment to creating high-performance electric off-road vehicles.

Ultimately, 2028 will be a pivotal year for Jeep and its fans, as the brand launches innovative electric models that aim to uphold and improve its legendary off-road prowess while embracing sustainability and advanced technologies.