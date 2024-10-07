Jeep Wrangler vs Ford Bronco in third quarter of 2024

To anyone familiar with the off-road industry surely knows that the rivalry between the Wrangler model of the American brand Jeep and the Ford Bronco has been a classic for quite some time. In fact, these are two important American cars that are fighting to win the largest number of consumers in their market, which is constantly evolving.

Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco, the challenge continues

There has always been an intense rivalry between the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco. Both cars can quietly boast a good number of loyal followers, who consistently side with one car and the other, but only one of the two may have sold more units in the third quarter of 2024.

In this case, we are talking about a rather peculiar context given that the automotive market is in clear trouble and constantly changing due to numerous production delays and semiconductor shortages. In spite of everything, Jeep’s Wrangler model has managed to maintain its position at the top of the rankings. In fact, the Wrangler has been able to refer to a wide range of versions, which also includes the latest models of 4xe plug-in hybrid versions. The latter in fact, are the very cars that drove to victory, as they were chosen by many users who were looking for an environmentally friendly solution without necessarily having to give up off-road performance. In addition, the limited edition Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392, equipped with a powerful HEMI V8, helped fuel the enthusiasm of motoring enthusiasts.

Conversely, on the other side, we see a Ford Bronco that returned to the market in 2021 with a very modern and attention-grabbing design. Despite the makeover it still failed to outperform the Wrangler. At the beginning of the quarter Ford seemed to have the upper hand, but soon afterwards the decline was quite glaring, mainly due to supply chain problems and numerous delays in production. Also, a factor against the Bronco, was definitely the non-availability of an electric version, as opposed to the Wrangler.

Numbers that leave no doubt

Therefore, the sales figures for the third quarter of 2024 confirmed the superiority of the Jeep Wrangler. Although both automakers experienced a year-over-year decline in sales, Jeep sold significantly more units, both in the quarter and throughout the year. The flexibility of the Wrangler range, in perfect union with the growing demand for electrified vehicles, has allowed the Jeep brand to maintain its lead.

The competition between Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco will certainly continue to be tight, but in the third quarter of 2024 Jeep proved to have a leg up. The winning factor here was certainly Jeep’s ability to adapt to the needs of the market, offering a wider and more diverse range of models has allowed the brand to consolidate its leading position in the off-road SUV segment. Despite everything, however, Jeep cannot let its guard down, as the Ford Bronco remains a fierce competitor, and it will be interesting to see how the competition evolves in the coming quarters.