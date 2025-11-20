Jeep Gladiator looks ahead to 2026 with the bold new Willys ’41 Buzz model

Jeep Gladiator looks ahead to 2026 with the arrival of the bold new Willys ’41 Buzz trim, a direct homage to the brand’s historic military heritage. This special edition blends authentic styling with top-tier off-road capability, reaffirming Jeep’s long-standing commitment to innovation and adventure. “The Willys ’41 Buzz model combines military-inspired design with proven Jeep capability in a timeless formula built for anything,” said brand CEO Bob Broderdorf.

Jeep Gladiator Willys ’41 Buzz: a modern tribute to the Kaiser Jeep M715

Inspired by the legendary Kaiser Jeep M715 military truck, the Gladiator Willys ’41 Buzz celebrates Jeep’s purest tradition with a package that mixes toughness, functionality and performance. Its look deliberately nods to the past through retro details and a rugged overall stance, while modern engineering beneath the surface ensures it’s ready for any kind of terrain.

Standout features include 17-inch Olive Drab wheels that emphasise its military character, along with a Mojave hood featuring vintage-inspired graphics reminiscent of Jeep’s earliest vehicles. Inside, practical touches blend with period cues such as Willys ’41 leather-insert seats and a centre support trimmed in Mantis Green fabric.

The technical setup is just as focused, with heavy-duty steel front and rear bumpers engineered for extreme off-road use, a Mopar triple-ring grille guard that boosts both protection and visual presence, and mud-terrain tyres designed to maximise traction on the toughest surfaces.

Every element of the Willys ’41 Buzz reflects Jeep’s meticulous attention to detail and its enduring military heritage, delivering an ideal blend of iconic styling, modern comfort and class-leading off-road ability. It’s built for lifelong Jeep enthusiasts as much as for those who simply want a vehicle that stands out, whether on city streets, mountain trails or deep in the mud.

The new Jeep Gladiator Willys ’41 Buzz is already available to order, with a starting price of $47,840 (plus $1,995 destination). It stands as a contemporary tribute to Jeep’s adventurous roots, merging unique style with genuine off-road capability.