Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4-door launched in Indonesia

This milestone is celebrated with the launch of the 4-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon , an iconic SUV that combines legendary design, advanced off-road technology and premium comfort. Not only does it offer high performance in any terrain, but the Jeep brand also ensures a worry-free ownership experience through warranty programs, reliable after-sales service, and a growing network of dealers in major Indonesian cities.

Jeep officially returns to Indonesia with the new four-door Wrangler Rubicon

“With the return of the Jeep brand under the management of PT Indomobil National Distributor, we aim to reaffirm the presence of this global automotive icon in the Indonesian market. We are confident that the Jeep brand will become the top choice for those looking for a character-rich vehicle that can support both active lifestyles and true adventures, whether off-road or in urban settings,” said Tan Kim Piauw , CEO of PT Indomobil National Distributor.

Ario Soerjo , COO of Jeep Indonesia, added, “The Jeep brand is a tradition, a driving philosophy born from the spirit of freedom, courage and limitless exploration. The 4-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is the most authentic embodiment of the brand’s DNA. We are bringing it to Indonesia in the same spirit, presenting it with revised technologies, equipment and design, while retaining the iconic character that has made it a symbol of tenacity for decades.”

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4-door is equipped with a 2.0L GMET4 DOHC turbocharged engine with ESS (Engine Start Stop) system. This engine delivers 270 hp and 400 Nm of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and the Rock-TracⓇ permanent all-wheel drive system, which provides stable performance in extreme terrain as well as on urban roads.

The Jeep brand’s advanced off-road technologies include Tru-LokⓇ front and rear axle locks, an electronic front stabilizer bar disconnect system, and a heavy-duty Dana floating rear axle, all designed to deliver optimum performance in tough conditions. The vehicle is further enhanced by 32-inch off-road tires and 17-inch alloy wheels machined and painted black, emphasizing its ability to conquer any terrain.

The exterior design maintains Jeep’s distinctive brand silhouette, with modern touches such as a stealth antenna integrated into the windshield and Gorilla Glass Coming glass for added strength. Vehicle dimensions are 4,882 mm long, 1,894 mm wide, 1,848 mm high and a wheelbase of 3,008 mm.

Inside, the feeling of luxury is immediately noticeable. The cabin welcomes passengers with 12-way power-adjustable front seats upholstered in fine Nappa leather. The steering wheel, parking brake lever and shift knob are also covered in leather for a refined yet rugged look. Infotainment systems include the latest 12.3-inch touchscreen with UconnectⓇ 5 system and an integrated off-road camera that provides a clear view of the route during off-road driving.

This iconic SUV also offers advanced safety features. The improved chassis structure offers maximum crash protection while improving body strength for better handling.

New safety systems and additional features to be read in detail on the Stellantis Media website

The 4-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is now available in Indonesia starting at Rs. 2,389,000,000 (on-road in Jakarta). Customers are entitled to a 3-year/100,000 km warranty and free maintenance and parts for 1 year/10,000 km, whichever comes first. This iconic SUV is available in eight colors, including one standard (Bright White) and seven optional colors-Black, Firecracker Red, Hydro Blue, Granite Crystal, ’41, Sarge, Mojito and Anvil-allowing customers to express their character through the Jeep of their dreams.