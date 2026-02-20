Jeep celebrates its heritage with retro-inspired Gladiator Whitecap

After Shadow Ops, Jeep’s Convoy campaign continues with a new chapter focused on the Gladiator. It is called Whitecap and carries a clear message about the bond between the brand and its origins. The theme appears at first glance. The contrast between the body and the Bright White painted roof dominates the look, paired with the seven-slot grille finished in the same color. On Rubicon, Rubicon X, Mojave and Mojave X trims, “Bright White 1941” graphics run along the side and hood, a direct reference to the brand’s founding year that gives Whitecap a distinctive two-tone style blending heritage and modern character.

Jeep Gladiator Whitecap debuts with retro style and strong off-road capability

“As the second mission of our Convoy campaign, the Jeep Gladiator Whitecap reflects the journey we have taken,” said Bob Broderdorf, CEO of the Jeep brand. “It stands as a clear tribute to Jeep tradition, rooted in 1941, and targets today’s adventure seekers who value authenticity, individuality and real capability. We continue to listen to our customers, and their feedback drives us to offer more colors, more personalization and greater flexibility across the lineup.”

Beyond the styling, Whitecap remains a true Gladiator. Towing capacity reaches up to 7,715 lb, while maximum payload stands at 1,630 lb. The 5-foot steel bed includes dedicated tie-down points and an easy-lift tailgate, along with removable, lockable rear storage compartments to increase versatility. It also remains the only open-air pickup on the market with fully removable roof and doors, a feature unique to Jeep in this segment.

The Jeep Gladiator Whitecap is available on Sahara, Rubicon, Rubicon X, Mojave and Mojave X trims, covering a wide range of uses from daily driving to demanding off-road trails and high-speed desert runs. For model year 2026, the entire Gladiator family receives updates and refinements that strengthen its overall competitiveness in the segment. The first units will reach US dealerships by late spring.