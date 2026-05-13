Jeep goes full “team America” with a Marvel partnership

In the glory days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, if you weren’t driving a sleek, whisper-quiet Audi, you probably weren’t a Tier-1 superhero. Tony Stark practically lived in an R8, and even Peter Parker got a taste of German engineering in Homecoming. We’ve seen Acura try to play “tough guy” in Thor and Lexus attempt to look regal in Black Panther. When the world is actually ending, do you really want a delicate luxury sedan with low-profile tires? Enter Jeep, the brand that basically invented the concept of “heroic utility”.

The synergy is almost too thick to ignore. This year, both Jeep and Captain America are blowing out 85 candles on their respective patriotic birthday cakes. Throw in the 250th anniversary of the United States, and you have a marketing trifecta that makes Olivier François, Stellantis’ global marketing mastermind, look like he’s holding all five Infinity Stones.

During a recent press conference, François played the “Marvel Secrecy” card better than a SHIELD agent, refusing to confirm if a Jeep Wrangler will actually run over a supervillain in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday (arriving December 18). He did, however, remind us that Jeep survived Jurassic Park, so a little multiversal chaos should be a walk in the park.

But the real star of this star-spangled circus is the Wrangler America 250 Edition. Jeep’s design head, Vince Galante, revealed that this isn’t just a sticker package—it’s a soulful deep dive into the Bicentennial vibes of 1976 and the “Super Jeep” packages of the 70s. We’re talking bold red and blue “U” decals on the hood and vintage-inspired side stripes.

However, the most hilariously dedicated piece of engineering is the “blue jeans” denim soft top. Apparently, it took a year and a half to develop because, as it turns out, making a car wear pants that won’t fly off at highway speeds is surprisingly difficult.

Between the denim roof of the A250 and the plaid interiors of the 85th Anniversary edition, Jeep is less of a car company right now and more of a high-end haberdashery for people who like mud.