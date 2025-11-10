Jeep Wrangler: a new video imagines the next facelift

It’s been eight years since the debut of the Jeep Wrangler JL, which entered production in November 2017 and remains today one of the most iconic models in the off-road world. In 2024, the Wrangler received a mid-cycle refresh, featuring subtle design updates, new technology systems, and overall performance improvements. The facelift introduced a more modern look without betraying the unmistakable Jeep off-road spirit: a new grille, updated details, and a 12-inch infotainment display, along with a redesigned center console and enhanced safety, comfort, and off-road capability.

Jeep Wrangler: eight years of success and a future imagined through digital renders

The 2026 lineup continues in this direction: the two-door Sport remains the entry-level version, followed by the Sport S and Willys, while the Sahara offers more space and refinement. The more extreme Rubicon and Rubicon X models continue to serve as benchmarks for pure adventure enthusiasts.

Although Jeep has yet to announce updates for the 2027 model year, the world of digital renderings keeps imagining bolder evolutions. Among the most striking projects is one by artist Evren Ozgun (Spy Sketch), who reinterpreted the Wrangler with a futuristic vision.

His concept envisions a Wrangler with a higher front end, a redesigned bumper, and new taillights integrated into a more sculpted rear section. The most eye-catching feature is the lime green body combined with a white roof and black accents, enhancing its aggressive personality. Unique alloy wheels and oversized tires complete the look, giving it a concept-car appearance.

It’s a fascinating render that demonstrates how the Wrangler continues to inspire the creativity of designers and fans alike, even eight years after its debut. While the real model stays true to its balance between tradition and innovation, the imagined future seen in these digital concepts suggests that this American icon has no intention of slowing down.