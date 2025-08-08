Jeep wins three awards “Best Buy” category with Renegade, Compass, and Commander

Renegade, Compass and Commander were voted Best Buy of the year in their respective categories

Jeep: Best Buy 2025 award by Quatro Rodas

Jeep has just expanded its trophy collection, tripling it. The brand reaffirms its strength in the Brazilian automotive market by winning top honors in three separate categories of the Best Buy 2025 award, sponsored by Quatro Rodas magazine. The brand could not miss in an award considered one of the most important in the national automotive industry, carefully evaluating aspects such as value for money, comfort, parts prices, insurance and warranty, among other factors that directly influence consumers’ purchasing decisions.

Jeep Renegade Sport 1.3 Turbo: best SUV

For the second year in a row, the Jeep Renegade Sport 1.3 Turbo has been named best SUV in the up to R$ 120,000 category, confirming its prominent position in the Brazilian market. Equipped with the T270 engine, with power up to 176 hp, the Renegade stands out for its performance, technology and versatility. Since its launch in 2015, the Renegade has revolutionized the SUV segment in Brazil, establishing itself as the benchmark among compact models.

Compass and Commander on the podium

In the SUV category priced up to R$300,000, the Compass was the big winner. The trophy recognized the model as the benchmark for refinement and power, thanks to its 272-hp 2.0-liter Hurricane turbocharged engine capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 6.3 seconds. The Compass stands out in its segment for its combination of luxury, advanced technology and impressive performance.

Rounding out the podium, the Commander took first place in the up to R$500,000 SUV category. With all the refinement, spaciousness and performance of a premium SUV, the model demonstrates why it is the dream SUV for adventurers and enthusiasts who want the ultimate in comfort, innovation and performance. Jeep’s large SUV is also equipped with the 272-hp 2.0-liter Hurricane turbocharged engine, capable of accelerating from 0-60 mph in just 7 seconds.

“A very important award in the automotive world, recognizing the strength of the three models we produce and sell in the country!” praised Hugo Domingues, Jeep vice president for South America. “Jeep remains a benchmark among SUVs in Brazil and I am sure we will continue to be for many years to come. I would like to thank you on behalf of the Jeep team, our dealer partners, and most importantly, our customers who trust and experience the Jeep world with their iconic vehicles,” Hugo added.