Jeep wins the ‘Os Eleitos’ awards by Quatro Rodas

The Renegade and Commander took the top spots in their respective categories. To be precise, we are talking about the famous survey held in Brazil “Os Eleitos” by Quatro Rodas. A very important recognition that was delivered directly by the owners and that confirms the great excellence and prestige of the American brand, which with its SUVs has conquered a large part of Brazilian consumers. The research includes the 50 best-selling cars in Brazil over the past year.

Jeep continues its positive momentum with more awards

The news comes directly from an official press release from Stellantis dated December 6 of this year. Jeep continues to distinguish itself in the market and wins two more awards in the “Os Eleitos” survey conducted by Revista Quatro Rodas. This is one of the surveys that is most nationally recognized, so it is an excellent result for the Jeep brand.

The Renegade was chosen as the best compact SUV and the Commander as the best large SUV, reinforcing the brand’s leading role in this segment. The models were rated by owners on 23 different attributes and took first place in their respective categories, once again confirming the interest of consumers in Brazil in the American brand’s models.

Characteristics of the two cars awarded in the survey

Equipped with the 185-hp T270 turbocharged engine, the Renegade was the first SUV produced at the Goiana Automotive Hub, in Pernambuco. It is the only one in its class to have independent four-wheel suspension and to offer 4×4 traction, in addition to other important differences, such as a 5-year warranty. The model received new features in the 2025 lineup that reinforce its iconic design and make the range even more competitive with Altitude, Night Eagle, Sahara and Willys versions.

Voted the best large SUV, Jeep Commander stands for refinement, comfort, technology and performance. In addition to turbo flex and turbo diesel engines, the model has in its portfolio two versions equipped with the powerful Hurricane 2.0T engine with 4×4 traction, which delivers an impressive 272 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque to the SUV. Aiming for safety, the Commander comes standard with Level 2 semi-autonomous driving technologies in all versions, providing even more comfort and protection. It is also worth mentioning that the Commander offers comfort and space for up to 7 passengers, having one of the largest trunks in its class.

“This recognition, coming directly from the owners of our models, reflects Jeep’s continued commitment to offering excellent vehicles that meet consumer expectations in terms of performance, comfort and innovation,” emphasizes Hugo Domingues, Jeep vice president for South America.

The “Os Eleitos” award

Created by Revista Quatro Rodas in 2001, “Os Eleitos” includes the 50 best-selling vehicles in Brazil over the past year. The questionnaire to choose the best cars of the year is answered by the owner of the car, who proves ownership of the vehicle through Renavam. This ensures that each person responds to the survey only once and is actually the owner of the evaluated vehicle.