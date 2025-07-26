Jeep will launch a collaboration campaign with the film “Jurassic World: Resurrection.”

Collaboration to celebrate the Japanese release of the globally successful film series. A special exhibition of models featured in the film and a social media release event will be held in Shinjuku, Tokyo. This summer you can experience the world of “Jurassic World” at authorized Jeep dealers across the country

Jeep Japan: campaign for the film “Jurassic World: Resurrection”

Stellantis Japan Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Jin Narita) will hold a collaborative campaign with Jeep from Friday, July 25, 2025 to celebrate the release of the movie “Jurassic World: Resurrection,” which is to be released in Japan on Friday, August 8, 2025. The film will feature Jeep’s iconic model, the “Jeep Wrangler.”Jeep, the “Pink Wrangler Caravan” touring Asia





The campaign is as follows: Special event showcasing the models featured in the film.

From Friday, July 25 to Thursday, July 31, we will sponsor a special event for the film “Jurassic World: Resurrection” at Cross Shinjuku in Tokyo, where we will display the “Jeep® Wrangler” that appears in the film. Visitors who post on social media using the hashtag “#jurassicjeep” will be able to participate in a campaign in which 15 pairs (30 people) will be selected via raffle to win movie tickets, and those who present the posted content at an authorized Jeep dealer will receive an original sticker.



“Jurassic World” at authorized Jeep dealers across the country



This summer, from Monday, Aug. 4 to Tuesday, Sept. 30, authorized Jeep dealers across the country will be decorated with dinosaur footprints and claw marks as motifs. Showrooms and vehicles will feature graphics with dinosaur footprints and claw marks, and showroom windows will be decorated with stickers, conveying Jeep’s appeal to visitors in a space that will make them feel as if they have stepped into the world of the movie.



During this campaign, the Wrangler page on the official Jeep website will also be modified with a special “Jurassic World” design.



About Jeep® Jeep® is a full-fledged SUV brand originating in the United States that embodies the values of “freedom,” “adventure,” “authenticity,” and “passion.” With a range of models suitable for a wide range of scenarios, from the city to the outdoors, Jeep continues to be loved around the world. Its roots go back to 1941, when it developed a vehicle with high durability and excellent driving performance, and it has maintained to this day the spirit of “Go Anywhere. Do Anything.”