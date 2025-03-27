Jeep Wagoneer S, 3,919 models recalled

The cars that are affected by this major news are all those that were produced between 2024 and 2025. The cause of the recall is a defect in the adjustment of the headlights: the vertical adjustment of the headlight beam is inaccessible, while the horizontal adjustment does not conform to the expected standards. As a result, the headlights may not be adjusted correctly, compromising road safety.

Jeep Wagoneer S recall: problem affecting standard lighting

Jeep has issued a recall for 3,919 units of the Wagoneer S model, manufactured between March 21, 2024 and January 29, 2025, due to a problem with the headlight adjustment. Owners of the affected SUVs can go to authorized dealers to have the correct covers installed and the headlights adjusted, all free of charge. For more information, Stellantis can be contacted at 1-800-853-1403, quoting recall code 23C.

The problem found automatically rendered the vehicles noncompliant with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 108, which governs “Lamps, Reflective Devices and Associated Equipment.” This standard makes it perfectly clear what are the minimum lighting requirements for vehicles, with the goal of being able to ensure visibility and safety at all times while driving at night or in low-light conditions.

Sales strategies to boost sales of the Jeep Wagoneer S model

At the same time, Jeep is adopting an aggressive rebate strategy to boost sales of the Wagoneer S, which recorded only 231 units delivered in 2024. At the moment, it appears that the U.S. automaker is planning major discounts of more than $10,000 for the 2024 model and $6,500 for the 2025 version. Certainly this is an unusual move for a vehicle just introduced to the market, but one that Jeep probably felt compelled to make.

The new Jeep Wagoneer S comes with high-end technical features: dual 600-horsepower electric motors, 0-60 mph acceleration in just 3.4 seconds, and a range of about 600 km. However, the starting price of $65,200 has raised questions about its competitiveness in the U.S. market, taking into consideration the fact that the conventional twin-turbocharged Wagoneer Hurricane is offered at around $60,000. The recall we just discussed, and which the manufacturer Jeep recently notified consumers about, affects vehicles sold exclusively in the United States. Further details and developments regarding this recall are expected in the coming days, so any affected owners should stay tuned for news coming soon.