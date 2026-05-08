Jeep vs Ineos vs Toyota vs Volkswagen: who wins the off-road battle?

Carwow compared four off-roaders with very different characters, moving away for once from the classic asphalt drag race format and taking the challenge entirely off-road. The video features the Jeep Wrangler, Ineos Grenadier, Toyota Land Cruiser 200 Series and Volkswagen Touareg, four models united by all-wheel drive but separated by very different design philosophies that already emerge clearly from their technical specifications.

Jeep Wrangler faces Ineos Grenadier, Land Cruiser and Touareg off-road

The Jeep Wrangler used in the comparison has a 2.0-liter gasoline four-cylinder engine tuned beyond the standard 272 hp configuration, now producing 304 hp and 400 Nm of torque. It pairs this output with a four-wheel-drive system, locking differentials on both axles and low-range gearing, with a total weight of 2,580 kg.

The Ineos Grenadier takes a clearly traditional approach, relying on a 3.0-liter inline-six diesel engine that delivers 249 hp and 550 Nm of torque. It uses four-wheel drive, low-range gearing, a standard locking center differential and optional front and rear differential locks, all with a mass of 2,740 kg.

The Toyota Land Cruiser 200 Series brings the reputation of one of the most respected off-road vehicles in the world. In this configuration, it uses a 4.5-liter twin-turbo diesel V8 producing 286 hp and 650 Nm of torque, managed by a six-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel-drive system with a Torsen limited-slip center differential, low-range gearing and adjustable ride height. Its weight stands at 2,555 kg.

On paper, the Volkswagen Touareg looks like the least specialized model of the group, with an approach closer to the world of premium road-focused SUVs. However, it brings a 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6 with 357 hp and 767 Nm of torque, making it the most powerful vehicle and the one with the highest torque figure among the four. It also uses all-wheel drive, a six-speed automatic transmission and dedicated off-road technologies, with a weight of 2,700 kg.

The off-road result proves less predictable than the initial assumptions might suggest. The Wrangler and Grenadier start with the advantage of mechanical layouts designed specifically for demanding off-road use, the Land Cruiser relies on proven strength and reliability in every corner of the planet, while the Touareg tries to offset its mainly road-oriented nature with higher torque and power figures than all its rivals.