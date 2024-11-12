Jeep tells a story of connection and affection with the 90-year-old influencer Estelinha Bezerra

At 94, Estelinha Bezerra took a memorable trip in a Jeep Compass. How many memories can you create with a Jeep? For Estelinha Bezerra, they are infinite. What began in 1961, with a car accident, in 2024 became a journey full of excitement and adventure aboard a Compass, reflecting the pillars of Jeep: freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion. On social media, the action “There’s a Jeep in my story” speaks to the protagonist’s bond and affection for the brand.

The story of Jeep’s magnificent influencer

In 1961, when she was 31 years old, Estelinha Bezerra was hit by a Jeep in the interior of Ceará while she was on her way to visit her sister. The situation, which could have caused trauma, was the beginning of a bond with the brand that has lasted more than 60 years. “After the accident, my husband bought a Jeep of the same model as the one that hit me. And since then I have fallen in love with the brand, which has become synonymous with strength for me,” – she comments.

To continue to be part of the story of Estelinha, who became a digital influencer at the age of 93 after a stroke that took away her speech-but recovered after delicate surgery-Jeep lent her a Compass so she could travel around Ceará with her family to relive good memories and collect new adventures. The action reinforces Jeep’s commitment and ability to create lasting and emotional connections with its admirers, going beyond cars and becoming part of people’s stories.

Other episodes regarding Estelinha

