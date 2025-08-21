Jeep sponsors the Fartura Festival in Tiradentes (MG)

The meeting features producers, chefs and scholars of Brazilian culinary diversity

The event will take place from August 22 to 31

São Paulo, Aug. 2025 – Jeep is one of the sponsors of the Fartura Festival, coming to the city of Tiradentes, Minas Gerais, from Aug. 22-31. The 28th edition of the platform’s largest event offers 10 days of programming, providing a meeting between producers, chefs, gastronomy scholars and artists with the public, highlighting the diversity of Brazilian cuisine.

During the event, in addition to enjoying the various attractions, attendees will be able to explore the “Jeep Space,” a customized area that will showcase the new Jeep Commander 2026, a market benchmark in design, performance, technology, high levels of comfort, refinement, 4×4 capability, and ruggedness. It was the first Jeep model entirely developed outside North America by Brazilian engineers. With a 5-year warranty and manufactured in Brazil, it is part of the brand’s heritage in Brazil.

The new version features a unique front light cluster with redesigned LED headlights and new front grilles that enhance Jeep’s traditional seven-slot design. The model also features a new front bumper, making the Commander even more impressive, while the new rear light cluster with continuous LED lighting adds a touch of refinement to the SUV. The look is also complemented by exclusive new wheels on all versions, making the car even sportier.

“The Fartura Festival is an excellent cultural celebration of Brazilian regional cuisine. We have a historical and emotional connection with Minas Gerais and we will celebrate this history with the public, which is part of the Jeep brand history in Brazil,” says Hugo Domingues, Jeep vice president for South America.

The Fartura program will feature chefs from Brazil and around the world, food booths, and cultural performances in Praça da Rodoviária, Praça do Santíssimo, and Largo das Forras. More than 65,000 people are expected to gather to celebrate food as the living heritage of the region.

Through all the fronts developed by Fartura, the platform becomes an ecosystem that encompasses more than just a festival. The event becomes a way to engage the gastronomic community and its stakeholders in a region-wide celebration throughout its duration, involving restaurants, hotels, and venues.More information: www.farturabrasil.com.br .