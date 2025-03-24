2026 Jeep Commander: styling changes and a new MHEV engine

The 2026 model will be the first in its class to integrate a 48-volt light hybrid (MHEV) system, combining efficiency and performance.

2026 Jeep Commander, 48-volt MHEV technology

The adoption of 48-volt MHEV technology represents a crucial step forward for the Commander, offering a dramatic improvement in fuel economy and emissions reduction. This hybrid system, designed to optimize efficiency without compromising power, marks the beginning of a new era for Jeep SUVs.

In addition to technological innovations, the 2026 Jeep Commander will come with a redesign that refreshes its aesthetics while keeping its distinctive design intact. The updates aim to modernize the vehicle’s appearance while emphasizing its ruggedness and adventurous character.

Jeep Commander: the 2026 with Bio-Hybrid e-DCT

The 2026 Jeep Commander is preparing to revolutionize the SUV market with the introduction of the 48-volt Bio-Hybrid e-DCT lightweight hybrid system. This cutting-edge technology represents a significant step toward efficiency and sustainability, without compromising the performance that has made the Commander famous.

At the heart of the Commander 2026’s innovation is the Bio-Hybrid e-DCT system, which includes two electric motors:

Electric Support Motor: A smaller unit that replaces the alternator and starter motor, improving the efficiency of the 12-volt system.

Integrated Electric Motor: A more powerful unit, integrated into the E-DCT automatic transmission, capable of generating 28 hp and 5.6 kgfm of torque, for more responsive acceleration and a smoother ride.

Bio-Hybrid e-DCT technology will not be exclusive to the new Commander. In fact, it is also scheduled to be implemented on the Jeep Renegade starting next year and the Fiat Toro 2026 model, demonstrating Stellantis’ commitment to the electrification of its lineup.

Available in 5- and 7-seat configurations, the next Jeep Commander offers space and versatility to meet the needs of families and adventurers. The addition of the lightweight Bio-Hybrid e-DCT hybrid system not only improves efficiency, but also contributes to a more comfortable and environmentally friendly driving experience.

The system will be named the T270 Hybrid

This 48-volt MHEV system, which will likely be named the T270 Hybrid, will be based on a seven-speed E-DCT dual-clutch automatic transmission designed to handle a maximum torque of 35.6 kgfm. The same transmission may also be used in future next-generation Jeep Compass plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models.

As for the new Jeep Commander, the 48-volt MHEV system will be powered by a 0.9 kWh battery, which will also receive power from the two electric motors. The location of the battery, under the driver’s seat, is the same as that used in the Pulse and Fastback models. An electronic management system will optimize efficiency and fuel economy by automatically selecting the most appropriate driving mode (thermal, electric or hybrid) based on driving conditions.

Other details and aesthetics

The electric motor, integrated into the E-DCT automatic transmission, provides power for both all-electric driving and assistance to the internal combustion engine. The Jeep Commander ‘s Bio-Hybrid e-DCT system can recharge the battery and provide additional torque. Among the advanced features, “Boost Assist” converts electrical energy into mechanical power, improving performance. “Coasting” mode allows the vehicle to move forward by inertia, even with the transmission in neutral or the engine off.

This hybrid system will help significantly reduce fuel consumption, especially in the city, where stops and restarts are frequent. In many driving situations, the electric motor will play a predominant role, providing a more efficient and sustainable driving experience.

In terms of aesthetics, according to the Autos Segredos website, the 2026 Jeep Commander will feature a new front headlight design and vertical daytime running lights, suggesting a slight modification to the front bumper. At the rear, the molding connecting the headlights will be replaced by an LED bar, and the bumper will undergo specific modifications. The interior will be updated with new seat covers. In addition to the Turbo 270 Hybrid engine, the SUV will continue to be available with the Turbo 270 Flex, 2.0 Turbo gasoline and 2.2 Turbo diesel engines.