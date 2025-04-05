Jeep sales in Brazil grow in first quarter compared to last year

Jeep recorded a significant increase in sales in the first quarter of 2025 over the previous year.

The ‘domestic’ Brazilian range led sales growth in the first quarter of the year. The american brand of Stellantis Group Jeep sales grow in first quarter compared to last year in Brazil.

Jeep sales Brazil first quarter 2025

Jeep ended the first quarter of sales in Brazil with a total of 26,580 registrations, registering 4 percent growth over the same period in 2024. The brand continues to maintain a 5.1 percent market share in the South American country, confirming its solid presence in a competitive environment.

This positive performance is reflected in the individual cars in the range, with the Jeep Renegade maintaining virtually unchanged sales volume from last year. In contrast, the Compass and Commander recorded significant sales growth, up 10 percent and 8 percent, respectively, over the first quarter of 2024.

The sales growth is a clear indication of the SUV brand’s commercial strength in Brazil, where the brand continues to respond to the challenges of an increasingly competitive market with the entry of new competitors. Since April last year, the U.S.-based Stellantis has introduced several new products to the Brazilian market, including the 272-hp Hurricane engine, available for Compass and Commander models, and new versions of the Renegade.

In addition, the brand extended the warranty to 5 years for the entire domestic range, giving customers greater peace of mind. The automaker also enhanced its offerings with imported versions of the Jeep Wrangler and the Gladiator pickup, completing its expansion strategy. In 2025, Commander has already unveiled a new 200-hp turbodiesel engine, confirming the SUV brand’s commitment to meeting the needs of an increasingly dynamic and evolving Brazilian market.