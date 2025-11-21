Jeep revives its historic Detroit display at the 2025 São Paulo Motor Show

In 1992, the eyes of the entire automotive world were fixed on Detroit, host of a particularly anticipated edition of the North American International Auto Show. It was there that Jeep staged one of the most memorable moments in motor show history: the debut of the first Grand Cherokee. The SUV didn’t simply drive onto the stage, it climbed the steps of Cobo Hall and smashed through the convention center’s front glass wall. A spectacular entrance that became a defining symbol of the brand and, in hindsight, perfectly foreshadowed the triumphant career the model would enjoy in the decades that followed.

Jeep recreates its legendary Detroit stunt at the 2025 São Paulo Motor Show

To celebrate that legendary scene and connect it with the brand’s new chapter, Jeep, now part of Stellantis, has decided to recreate that iconic moment at the 2025 São Paulo Motor Show, this time with a very different but equally meaningful model: the new Jeep Avenger, set to arrive in Brazil in 2026. The goal is to pay tribute to the brand’s roots, underline its DNA continuity, and convey to the public the adventurous spirit that has defined every Jeep since its inception.

The recreated spectacle won’t just be a dramatic moment: it will serve as the core of the brand’s entire presence within Território Jeep, the dedicated booth at the show. The stand has been designed to immediately capture visitors’ attention with an immersive environment that blends tradition and innovation. At its center will be a massive 3D anamorphic panel, a high-tech structure capable of generating a three-dimensional animation that reenacts the legendary entrance, this time starring the new Avenger.

This panel, meticulously engineered, fits perfectly into Jeep’s long history of transforming auto shows into true storytelling stages. Throughout its history, the American brand has used its presentations to narrate its identity, combining spectacle with visual storytelling. Thanks to anamorphic technology, the stand will deliver a dynamic effect that magnifies the proportions, surfaces, and signature features of the new Avenger, turning it into a living, central element of the experience.

The result is an immersive journey that draws visitors into the Jeep spirit, projecting them into a world where heritage meets modernity. Through this dramatic setup, the new Avenger becomes more than just a model on display, it becomes the symbol of the brand’s renewed visual language, embodying both its historic legacy and its future. A powerful way to reinforce what Jeep stands for: a brand capable of reinventing itself while staying true to the spirit that made it an icon of global automotive culture.