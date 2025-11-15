Jeep brings Avenger debut, Convoy concept and global reveals to the São Paulo Motor Show

Authenticity, passion, freedom and a spirit of adventure have defined Jeep for nearly 85 years, and these are exactly the values the brand will highlight at the 2025 São Paulo International Motor Show. The event will serve as an opportunity to showcase how Jeep’s off-road heritage and technological evolution can coexist, offering a preview of the brand’s future both in Brazil and worldwide.

Jeep showcases Avenger, Convoy concept and two global premieres at the 2025 São Paulo Motor Show

At the show, Jeep aims to make an impact with a blend of history and innovation. The most anticipated model is undoubtedly the Jeep Avenger, which will make its public debut in Brazil. The B-SUV, already established in several international markets, will arrive in the country in 2026 with local production, joining the Renegade, Compass and Commander. “Bringing the Avenger to the show is a privilege. It will be our next major launch in Brazil, and I’m convinced the public will embrace it,” said Hugo Domingues, Jeep Vice President for South America, noting how the model will further expand the brand’s portfolio.

Alongside the Avenger, Jeep will also present the Convoy concept, a reinterpretation of the Gladiator infused with strong references to the brand’s military roots. The prototype features a dedicated paint finish, a redesigned front end and hood inspired by the classic J-trucks, and a powerful 5.4-ton Warn Zeon winch. A custom grille, paying homage to the SJ series from the 1960s, completes a design that blends tradition and toughness.

The motor show will also host two global premieres that Jeep will use to gauge the reaction of the Brazilian audience. One of the stars will be the new Jeep Cherokee, recently unveiled in the United States, a model that combines iconic design, off-road capability and efficiency thanks to its hybrid powertrain. More details will be revealed during the event. The second global debut remains under wraps and will be officially revealed on November 20 during Jeep’s press conference.