Jeep reports strong sales growth in Brazil for June 2024

Jeep has released sales data for the past month of June 2024 concerning the Brazilian market. Last month, the brand achieved the highest number of registrations for the year, with 10,101 vehicles sold, ensuring a volume growth of 16.8 percent compared to the previous month. In June, the brand reached a 13.5 percent share in the SUV segment, an increase of 1.3 percentage points compared to May. Considering the first half of 2024, the brand recorded 53,854 registrations.

Jeep: market share increases for the second consecutive month in Brazil

The vehicle preferred by consumers in the medium SUV segment for the semester was the Jeep Compass. Chosen by 22,808 motorists, it reached a market share of 29.2 percent in the segment in the first six months of the year. In June, 3,960 units were sold, with a market share of 26.6 percent, an increase of 2.3 percentage points compared to the previous month.

Another strong point for the brand was the Jeep Commander. The model registered more than 7,000 vehicles in the first half of the year and captured 14.5 percent of the large SUV market share. In June, it sold 1,500 units, securing a category share of 18.3 percent, an increase of 4.0 percentage points compared to May.

In the highly competitive B-SUV segment, Jeep was present with the Renegade, a model that sold over 4,500 units in June, with a 9 percent segment share, growing by 0.4 percentage points compared to May. Between January and June of this year, more than 23,400 units of the model were registered, corresponding to an 8.8 percent share in this segment.