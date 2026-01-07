Jeep Renegade’s future to be decided in 2026

Jeep ended European production of the Renegade in recent months, opening a crucial debate about the model’s future. At the moment, Jeep has not confirmed a new generation or a direct successor. However, 2026 should finally clarify whether the compact SUV will return or disappear permanently from the brand’s lineup.

Recent rumors point to a new compact SUV planned for the Tychy plant in Poland. Jeep would build it alongside the Avenger on the Smart Car platform. Still, uncertainty remains. The company has not clarified whether this vehicle will revive the Renegade name or introduce an entirely new model.

Jeep Renegade: 2026 will decide its possible return

In the past, Jeep explored two different development paths. The first focused on the Smart Car platform to create a more affordable and accessible model, including a fully electric version. The second path relied on the STLA Small platform to separate the vehicle from the Avenger with larger dimensions, a more squared-off design, and a stronger off-road identity. For now, Jeep has not revealed which direction it will choose, nor whether it will pursue an alternative solution.

A clear gap in Jeep’s lineup strengthens the case for a new model. Today, the Avenger measures 4.08 meters, while the new Compass reaches 4.55 meters. A vehicle between 4.3 and 4.35 meters would fit perfectly between them. Some observers believe Jeep could use this space for a new Renegade. Others expect an all-new model that could revive one of the brand’s unused historic names.

The limited confirmed details suggest that a future Renegade would adopt a fully refreshed design language aligned with Jeep’s latest products. Models such as Avenger, Recon, the new Compass, and the flagship Grand Cherokee already showcase a more modern, rugged, and technology-driven look that will likely shape future developments.

Electrification will play a central role in the strategy. A new Renegade would mark a historic shift by introducing fully electric versions for the first time. Analysts expect these variants to dominate the lineup. At the same time, Jeep could still offer hybrid powertrains to support a gradual transition.

By contrast, Jeep appears unlikely to offer gasoline-only engines. The brand continues to align its strategy with emissions-reduction goals and the changing European market. Ultimately, 2026 should deliver clear answers about one of the most debated models in Jeep’s European future.