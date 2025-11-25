Jeep Renegade: will a new generation finally arrive in 2027?

The new Jeep Renegade remains one of the most debated topics among fans of the brand. Despite the huge success of the first generation, discontinued only a few weeks ago, Stellantis has yet to officially confirm when, or even if, a direct successor will arrive. The most persistent rumours suggest a possible debut toward the end of 2027, with production in Tychy, Poland, but for now everything remains speculative.

New Jeep Renegade: why Stellantis still hasn’t confirmed a successor

What many analysts find puzzling is why a model that sold so well has been left without an immediate replacement. The Jeep lineup has expanded with the Avenger, which is performing very well, but it is not a true Renegade successor. The two vehicles target different audiences and occupy distinct segments, to the point that several reports claimed Antonio Filosa, while still heading the brand, hinted at the desire to bring the Renegade back to the lineup.

At the heart of the issue lies a trend Stellantis inherited from FCA: the tendency to discontinue highly successful models without offering a direct replacement. There are many examples, Fiat Punto, Alfa Romeo MiTo and Giulietta all left significant gaps in their respective lineups, resulting in immediate market share losses and room for competitors to move in. This is why many fear the Renegade could face the same fate.

A potential new generation would likely be based on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform, offer slightly larger dimensions to differentiate itself from the Avenger and introduce at least one competitively priced electric version. The many renders circulating online attempt to imagine a vehicle consistent with Jeep’s latest design language, but they remain purely speculative in the absence of teasers, spy shots or concrete announcements. Only an official decision, expected next year with the group’s new industrial plan, will clarify whether one of the brand’s most iconic and profitable models will truly return to the road in the coming years.