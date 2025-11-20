New Jeep Renegade arriving by late 2027: it will be larger and more rugged

The next major shift for Jeep’s lineup concerns the new generation of the Renegade. According to a report from the British outlet Auto Express, the successor to the popular compact SUV is expected to debut by the end of 2027. The rumors echo comments made months ago by Antonio Filosa, back when he was still leading the Jeep brand, and have now been reinforced by additional details shared by the UK magazine. Digital artist Andrei Avarvarii has even imagined a possible design direction, producing a render that hints at a more mature and rugged look.

New Jeep Renegade coming by 2027: larger, more rugged and affordable

According to Auto Express, the future Renegade will grow slightly in size, moving closer to upper-segment SUVs and adopting a more assertive personality. The most interesting development, however, concerns positioning: Jeep is reportedly considering a more affordable price bracket, effectively turning the model into a direct rival to the Dacia Duster. Marco Montepeloso, Head of Product Planning for Jeep Europe, confirmed that there is “a natural space between Avenger and Compass” that the brand intends to fill.

The Jeep Avenger measures 4.08 meters, while the new Compass stretches to 4.55 meters. Placing the Renegade between these two models would result in a length of around 4.3 meters, virtually identical to the latest-generation Duster. Addressing concerns about overlap with the Avenger, Montepeloso was clear: “We’ve already sold them side by side, and they speak to different customers.” Internal analysis suggests that buyers of a 4-meter car prioritize urban maneuverability, while those choosing a 4.25–4.3-meter vehicle tend to be young families looking for more space.

Another core pillar of Jeep’s future strategy will be its “Freedom of Choice” philosophy, aimed at offering as many powertrain options as possible to meet the needs of different markets. Montepeloso called this “essential to being competitive in Europe,” emphasizing that the brand must remain flexible ahead of potential regulatory changes in the coming years.

It’s no surprise, then, that the new Renegade will be offered both as a fully electric model and as a hybrid. Uncertainty remains over the inclusion of a traditional petrol engine. The SUV will be built on the STLA Small platform, which will replace the current CMP/e-CMP architecture and debut in 2026 on models like the Vauxhall Corsa and Peugeot 208. This new platform is engineered to support electric powertrains with ranges exceeding 480 km.

From a design standpoint, the Renegade will continue to showcase the traits that made it instantly recognizable: compact proportions, a chunky silhouette, pronounced wheel arches and the iconic seven-slot grille. The model is expected to maintain short overhangs and generous ground clearance to ensure credible off-road capability, while the cabin will evolve toward a more tech-focused layout inspired by the latest Compass, featuring dual displays, sturdy controls and durable materials suited to heavy daily use.

If the latest reports prove accurate, Jeep will have on its hands a more spacious, modern and versatile compact SUV, one capable of appealing to a broad audience without betraying the brand’s authentic roots.