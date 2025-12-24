Jeep Renegade survives in South America and will be refreshed soon

While the Jeep Renegade has officially exited the European market following the end of production at the Melfi plant last October, its story is far from over in South America. The B-SUV will remain on sale in the region for several more years and is also preparing to receive a significant update. Stellantis is currently working on a refreshed version of the model, as confirmed by recent spy photos showing a camouflaged prototype. Among them are images taken in Recife by Lucas Barros and published by the Brazilian website Autos Segredos.

The photos confirm that the South American-spec Jeep Renegade will undergo a light facelift and, more importantly, introduce a new technical solution. The most notable update involves the adoption of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, marking an important step in the model’s evolution in the region. Unlike other Stellantis applications, however, the Renegade will retain the six-speed Aisin automatic transmission, instead of switching to the E-DCT dual-clutch gearbox. The official debut of this version is not expected before the start of the second half of the year.

The 48-volt hybrid system includes an additional electric unit capable of delivering 28 horsepower and 5.6 kgfm of torque. Depending on driving conditions, the system can either support performance or focus on reducing fuel consumption. Following the naming strategy already used for 12-volt mild-hybrid versions, this new setup is expected to be marketed as T270 Hybrid.

The system draws energy from a 48-volt battery with a capacity of 0.9 kWh, which recharges both through the internal combustion engine and the electric motor-generator. As seen on other Stellantis models, the battery sits beneath the driver’s seat. The onboard electronics manage all operating modes automatically, deciding in real time whether to use electric drive, hybrid assistance, or the combustion engine alone in order to optimize efficiency and fuel consumption.

From a technical standpoint, retaining a conventional automatic transmission instead of a dual-clutch unit involves certain trade-offs. Dual-clutch gearboxes generally offer higher efficiency, lower weight, and quicker response, but they also come at a higher cost. A similar logic applies to the move from 12-volt to 48-volt mild-hybrid systems, which provide greater power and energy recovery without increasing overall size, delivering clear gains in overall efficiency.

Looking ahead, the Jeep Renegade for South America is expected to reach the 2027 model year with this new 48-volt system, alongside refreshed exterior styling, a thoroughly updated interior, and an expanded lineup with new versions. In addition, Jeep plans a special edition celebrating the brand’s 85th anniversary, designed to honor Jeep’s long-standing heritage in one of the markets where the Renegade continues to play a key role.