Jeep Renegade MHEV launch scheduled for March in Brazil

While the Jeep Renegade has already disappeared from European lineups, the model still has plenty of life left in South America. In Brazil, the compact SUV will continue its run for several more years, supporting the brand until the arrival of the next generation expected in 2028. From Brazil now comes fresh information about the model’s next evolution, which will introduce a 48-volt mild-hybrid version for the first time.

Jeep Renegade MHEV: details on Brazil’s new mild-hybrid SUV

In recent hours, the website Autos Segredos has released new spy photos of a heavily camouflaged prototype that already appears close to its final configuration. According to local sources, Jeep will launch the Renegade MHEV in the Brazilian market as early as March, which puts the debut just around the corner.

The lineup will feature multiple trims, with a clear separation between conventional versions and mild-hybrid models. The Sport trim will continue to use the familiar 1.3 Turbo Flex T270 engine, which delivers 176 hp on both gasoline and ethanol, along with 27.5 kgfm of torque regardless of the fuel. This engine will remain non-electrified and will serve as the entry point to the range.

The Altitude, Longitude, and Sahara trims will adopt the new 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Jeep already uses this setup on other Stellantis models sold in Brazil, and it relies on two electric motors. One replaces the alternator and starter motor, while the other provides direct traction assistance, adding 28 hp and 5.6 kgfm of torque. An Aisin six-speed automatic transmission, specific to the electrified versions, will handle power delivery.

A 48-volt battery with a capacity of 0.9 kWh, mounted under the driver’s seat, supplies the system. A dedicated control unit manages energy flow and automatically switches between combustion, electric, and combined operation, with the goal of reducing fuel consumption and emissions, especially in urban driving.

At the top of the lineup, the Willys version will remain the only one to offer all-wheel drive. In this case, Jeep will pair the 176-hp 1.3 Turbo Flex engine with a nine-speed automatic transmission, without mild-hybrid assistance, in order to preserve the model’s off-road capabilities.

From a design standpoint, the Brazilian-market Jeep Renegade will receive targeted but not radical updates. The front end will feature new four-element daytime running lights, a redesigned grille, and updated bumpers, while the side profile will introduce new wheel designs. At the rear, Jeep will revise the bumper, but the taillights will keep their current layout, signaling a facelift intended to carry the model toward its next generation without altering its identity.