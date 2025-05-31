Jeep Renegade: here’s what the next generation could look like

The next generation of the Jeep Renegade is among the most anticipated new models in the American brand’s Stellantis lineup. While awaiting official confirmations, designer and digital creator Marco Maltese has created a suggestive reinterpretation of the future model, imagining its forms and proportions in line with the brand’s most recent design language.

Jeep Renegade: the first official images could be revealed by the end of 2026

Currently, information about the new Renegade is still scarce, and the presented render represents only a possible interpretation rather than a concrete prediction. However, it’s likely that the final design will take inspiration from models like the new Compass, the Avenger, and the recently unveiled Cherokee.

The new generation of the Jeep Renegade should be built on the modular STLA Small platform, which will enable complete electrification. The range should include 100% electric, hybrid, and internal combustion engine versions. The most likely powertrain is the now well-known 1.2 MHEV engine, already used on various group SUVs such as the Fiat 600, Avenger, and Alfa Romeo Junior.

Compared to the current model, the new Renegade should grow slightly in dimensions, to better distinguish itself from the Avenger and position itself closer to the renewed Compass, which has also gained centimeters in length.

According to rumors, the first official images could be released by the end of 2026, but the actual debut of the model is not expected before 2027. One thing is certain: the Renegade will continue to represent an important piece in Jeep’s global strategy, especially for European markets.