Jeep Renegade gets a Brazil update while the next generation is still on the way

The Jeep Renegade is getting a major update in Brazil that will carry it through the end of its commercial life cycle, bringing 48-volt mild-hybrid technology for the first time while also delivering substantial changes to both the interior and exterior design. That is a significant move for a model that still holds considerable weight in the South American market, especially when you consider that Jeep has assembled more than 700,000 units at its Brazilian plant since 2015 and registered 580,000 of them in the country.

The most important technical change is the new 48-volt mild-hybrid system, available on the Longitude and Sahara trims paired with the 176-horsepower 1.3-liter turbo flex engine. Jeep says the system cuts urban fuel consumption by about 7 percent and lowers CO2 emissions by 8 percent. In a market like Brazil, where the gasoline-ethanol dual-fuel setup still plays a central role, it also gives the Renegade access to certain tax incentives in specific parts of the country.

The lineup includes Altitude, Longitude, Sahara, and Willys trims, each with its own visual and technical character. All of them share a refreshed cabin with a 10.1-inch infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, a raised center console, wireless charging with cooling, and rear air vents. The Sahara and Willys versions also add power adjustment for the driver’s seat. Those two trims also feature the Adventure Intelligence system with built-in Alexa, offering remote app control, automatic emergency call, connected anti-theft functions, and advanced navigation with six months of free service.

The Willys remains the version most clearly focused on off-road use, with a nine-speed automatic transmission, 4WD Low, 4WD Lock, and hill descent control. Its all-wheel-drive system can fully disconnect the rear axle to help reduce fuel consumption, then reactivate automatically when grip drops. Five drive modes cover the main driving scenarios, from snow and sand to mud and rock.

On the commercial side, Jeep has chosen to lower the price of the Altitude trim by as much as 18,000 reais compared with the previous range, with an initial batch of 3,000 units offered at 129,990 reais. The Longitude also comes with a lower sticker price, while the Sahara and Willys keep their current prices but add more standard equipment.