Jeep Renegade facelift: this could be the updated version for South America

In recent days, the Jeep Renegade was spotted in Brazil wearing camouflage, as shown in images published by the website Autos Segredos. The shots immediately went viral, fueling speculation among experts and enthusiasts about a possible restyling designed exclusively for the South American market.

Based on these spy photos, Brazilian digital artist Kleber Silva, known on social media as KDesign AG, created a rendering that attempts to envision the design of the new model. According to the artist, the debut could happen for the 2026 model year. The main changes would involve the front and rear bumpers, redesigned full LED light clusters, and completely renewed interiors.

Jeep Renegade restyling: a new look on the horizon for South America

“Based on available information and drawing inspiration from the design of the new Compass, we wanted to give our interpretation of the upcoming Renegade restyling: a more modern style, consistent with Jeep’s new visual identity, but without disrupting the soul of the model,” declared Kleber Silva.

Aesthetically, the envisioned final result maintains the Renegade’s intact personality, but with clear stylistic references to the more recent Compass and Cherokee. A cleaner line and updated details make the look more contemporary without altering the essence of the compact SUV.

The most significant evolutionary leap should concern the cabin, which is expected to be completely revised compared to the current version. The new interior layout would adopt a more ergonomic horizontal approach, abandoning the current vertical development. This change aims to improve the sense of space and daily usability.

Among the main innovations, there’s talk of a new-generation digital instrument cluster, configurable according to driver preferences, and an infotainment system with a large screen, well-positioned to be easily accessible from both front seats. The center console, inspired by that of the new Compass, should offer a more airy design, optimized storage compartments, and more refined materials, for an overall improvement in comfort and perceived quality.

The Jeep Renegade restyling should therefore mark an important evolution for the model, at least in the South American market, where it continues to be a benchmark in its category.